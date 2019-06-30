Services
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Clamme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Clamme


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Clamme Obituary
Gary Lee Clamme

Hartford City - Gary Lee Clamme, 80, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Hartford City on August 15, 1938 to Charles J.P. Clamme Jr. and Helen Irene (Sills) Clamme. Both his parents precede him in death.

Gary graduated from Montpelier High School in 1956.

He married Carolyn (Sears) Clamme on August 25, 1984 in Hartford City.

He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, AMA and Dunkirk Capital Prop Twisters. He retired from 3M Company on June 30, 1994 after 35 years of service. He was a gentleman farmer, avid hunter and fisherman. He was a great husband and dad. He was extremely kind and always willing to help a person in need.

Gary will be sadly missed by his wife, Carolyn Clamme of Hartford City; daughters, Mindy, Dina and Dawn; step-daughters, Michelle Gruwell (companion, Michael Lusby) and Mellisa Hartley of Wabash; grandchildren, Storm and Hunter Gruwell and Tanner and Tryce Hartley; 2 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Clamme and Charles Cain.

Gary will be cremated and a private Celebration of Life Service will be on the family farm at a later date.

Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348

Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now