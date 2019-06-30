|
Gary Lee Clamme
Hartford City - Gary Lee Clamme, 80, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Hartford City on August 15, 1938 to Charles J.P. Clamme Jr. and Helen Irene (Sills) Clamme. Both his parents precede him in death.
Gary graduated from Montpelier High School in 1956.
He married Carolyn (Sears) Clamme on August 25, 1984 in Hartford City.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, AMA and Dunkirk Capital Prop Twisters. He retired from 3M Company on June 30, 1994 after 35 years of service. He was a gentleman farmer, avid hunter and fisherman. He was a great husband and dad. He was extremely kind and always willing to help a person in need.
Gary will be sadly missed by his wife, Carolyn Clamme of Hartford City; daughters, Mindy, Dina and Dawn; step-daughters, Michelle Gruwell (companion, Michael Lusby) and Mellisa Hartley of Wabash; grandchildren, Storm and Hunter Gruwell and Tanner and Tryce Hartley; 2 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Clamme and Charles Cain.
Gary will be cremated and a private Celebration of Life Service will be on the family farm at a later date.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019