Gary Lee Jackson
Noblesville - Gary Lee Jackson, 63, formerly of Tipton and Muncie, died March 1, 2020 at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis. He was born in Muncie on January 27, 1957 to Eugene & Ruth E. (Dotson) Jackson. He married Jeanette Gwen (Minton) Anderson in 2006 and she survives.
Funeral services for Gary will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Complete obituary at www.young-nichols.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020