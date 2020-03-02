Services
Young Nichols Funeral Home
216 W Jefferson Street
Tipton, IN 46072
(765) 675-4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Lee Jackson Obituary
Gary Lee Jackson

Noblesville - Gary Lee Jackson, 63, formerly of Tipton and Muncie, died March 1, 2020 at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis. He was born in Muncie on January 27, 1957 to Eugene & Ruth E. (Dotson) Jackson. He married Jeanette Gwen (Minton) Anderson in 2006 and she survives.

Funeral services for Gary will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Friday. Complete obituary at www.young-nichols.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -