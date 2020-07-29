Gary Lee Stults
Gary Lee Stults, 73, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born in Portland, Indiana, on Saturday, November 2, 1946, the son of Glenn Stults and Alta (Zuber) Sparks. Gary spent most of his life in the Muncie area.
After high school, Gary went on to attend college. Having taken Horticulture courses, he became a master gardener. Gary also had a black belt in karate. He loved bowling and golfing. Gary worked hard as a business owner and engineer. He owned and operated Engineering Support Services from 1992 until he retired.
Survivors include his son, Michael Stults (wife, Genessee); two daughters, Aubrey Baggett (husband, Jonathan) and Rhonda Conner (husband, Phillip); brothers, Jim Sparks, Wesley Stults, and Gerry Stults; sister, Ginger Englehardt; grandchildren, Amanda Haunert, Raquel King, Paige Ehley, Finley Baggett, Alaina Baggett, Jonah Stults, and Emily Stults; and one great-grandchild, Adeline Haunert.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Larry Stults.
Cremation will take place. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
