Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary "Todd" Lowe


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary "Todd" Lowe Obituary
Gary "Todd" Lowe

Muncie - Gary "Todd" Lowe, 51, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

Todd was born on May 1, 1968 in Ashland, Kentucky, the son of Ron Lowe and Dianna (Blevins) Iams.

Todd proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1987-1993 during Operation Desert Storm. He married the love of his life Kristie Dawson Lowe on July 9, 2005 in Morristown, Indiana.

Todd owned and operated Chief's Pest Control for twenty years. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and V.F.W where he had served as a District Commander. Todd was an avid country music and sports fan, he loved Johnny Cash and the Reds. More than anything Todd loved his family. He was a family man and loved spending time with family.

Todd is survived by his wife, Kristie Lowe; mother, Dianna Iams; step-mother, Beverly Lowe; brother, Ronnie Gumbert; step-brother, Jason Iams; sister-in-law, Erin (Ronnie) Goney; father and mother in law, Ray and Sally Dawson, Peggy and Tony Wills; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Todd Lowe II "TJ", father, Ron Lowe, and step-father, Jim Iams.

Calling hours will be located at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now