Gary "Todd" Lowe



Muncie - Gary "Todd" Lowe, 51, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 2, 2019.



Todd was born on May 1, 1968 in Ashland, Kentucky, the son of Ron Lowe and Dianna (Blevins) Iams.



Todd proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1987-1993 during Operation Desert Storm. He married the love of his life Kristie Dawson Lowe on July 9, 2005 in Morristown, Indiana.



Todd owned and operated Chief's Pest Control for twenty years. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion and V.F.W where he had served as a District Commander. Todd was an avid country music and sports fan, he loved Johnny Cash and the Reds. More than anything Todd loved his family. He was a family man and loved spending time with family.



Todd is survived by his wife, Kristie Lowe; mother, Dianna Iams; step-mother, Beverly Lowe; brother, Ronnie Gumbert; step-brother, Jason Iams; sister-in-law, Erin (Ronnie) Goney; father and mother in law, Ray and Sally Dawson, Peggy and Tony Wills; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.



He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Todd Lowe II "TJ", father, Ron Lowe, and step-father, Jim Iams.



Calling hours will be located at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue Fund-A.R.F, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on May 5, 2019