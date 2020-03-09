|
|
Gary Michael Branson
Yorktown - Gary Michael Branson, 68, of Yorktown, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Waters of Muncie following an extended illness.
Gary was born on March 18, 1951 in Muncie. He was a 1969 graduate of Yorktown High School where he was a catcher for the baseball team, and also played football. Gary attended Ball State University with an English major. Gary worked most of his life in automotive sales. Gary was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Gary is survived by his mother Peggy Sue Armstrong; two children, Eric Branson (wife Carolina) and Adam Branson; six grandchildren, Naomi, Adella, Ezra, Andrew, Isabella, and Nova Branson; sister, Terri Branson-Mills; brother, Greg Branson (wife Dean); nephew, Alex Brammer (wife Heatherly); and niece, Erin Dilts.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Branson; and a nephew, Nick Phillips.
A memorial service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Monday at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given to Richmond Hope House, PO Box 1828, Richmond, IN 47375.
Share a memory of Gary and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Gary's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020