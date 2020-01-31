Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
1941 - 2020
Gary Nelson Obituary
Gary Nelson

Muncie - Gary Nelson, 78, passed away at A.M.G. Specialty Hospital Wednesday evening January 29, 2020. He was born to Clara (King) and Lester Nelson on Sunday March 9, 1941 in Muncie graduating from Royerton High School in 1959. Gary married Penney Mills in 1962 and remained married until her passing in 2014. He enjoyed family time dinners and playing monopoly, scrabble and scat. Gary was a man of many talents playing guitar and singing around this area, bowling, proud to have bowled a perfect 300 game, and traveled across the country.

Surviving Gary are his loving companion Sandy Henson, daughters, Kimberly (Philip) Bebout, Lorie (Allen) Burkhardt; grandchildren , Tyler, Daphne, Lindsey, Michael, Becky, 9 great-grandchildren and several cherished friends who will miss Gary.

Gary's parents, wife Penney, siblings Doris, Donnie and Jimmie preceded him in passing.

The family would like to express their thanks to the staff and nurses at I. U. Health Ball Memorial and A. M. G. Hospital for their loving care over the last year.

Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie at 3:00 pm on Sunday February 2, 2020 with Pastor Greg Haisley officiating. Friends may call from 12:00 until the time of the services Sunday. Private burial will follow later.

Online condolences will be received by the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
