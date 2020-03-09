|
Gary Stevens
Muncie - Muncie-Gary Stevens, 61, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness. He was born on July 3, 1958 in Corning, Arkansas the son of Woodrow Cecil and Eveline (Stout) Stevens.
Gary graduated from Southside High School and later married the love of his life Marie (Sherwood) Stevens on August 4, 1990 in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Stevens had worked for Reliance Machine as a Machine operator for approximately 7 years prior to his disability. He enjoyed watching television and celebrating with his family and friends on July 4th.
Besides his wife of 30 years, Marie, he is survived by 6 children, Christina Stevens-Van Horn (James), Gary Stevens (Dawn), Paul Sherwood, Nicole Sherwood (Chuck Coker), all of Muncie and Jeremiah Beard, Ohio and Ashley Strunk (Matthew), Albany; 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Sammie Stevens, Hartford City and Leonard "Don" Stevens, Montpelier; 1 sister, Brinda Brown (Richard), Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother, James Stevens; 1 sister, Lois Whited; 1 grandson, Nathaniel Roberts in 1995.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11,2020, 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor Linda McBride officiating. Burial will follow at the Elm Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020