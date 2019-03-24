|
Gary Todd Lowe, II "TJ"
Muncie - Gary Todd Lowe II "TJ", 21, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
TJ, was born on July 20, 1997 in Jesup, Ga. He blessed this world with his charisma, loyalty, friendship, and love for all that he knew. He was taken suddenly from our lives in a tragic traffic accident at the age of 21. TJ graduated from Burris Laboratory School in 2016, received an Associate's Degree from Ivy Tech State College in 2018, and was currently a Junior at Ball State University.
TJ spent his early years involved in several sports including baseball, soccer, and football. He also studied the martial art, Kuk Sool Won throughout high school. He enjoyed fishing with his grandparents, and his love of music started long before he could speak. TJ was a brilliant writer, an advocate for his convictions, a brave debater, a devoted son, exemplary uncle, and caring and committed in his relationship with Olivia Morrow. His passions included spending time reading, writing, gaming, and hanging with his closest friends, the Harem.
TJ is survived by his parents Todd and Kristie Lowe, girlfriend: Olivia Morrow, aunts and uncles: Erin (Ronnie) Goney, Jenny (Jason) Bruce, Ronnie Gumbert, Jason Iams, Lori (Greg) Fulk, grandparents: Ray and Sally Dawson, Peggy and Tony Wills, Beverly Lowe, Dianna Iams, great grandparents: Susie Rea, Joanna Ritchie, Barb Dawson, cousins, Dawson, Ashton, and Elaina Goney, Avery Bruce, Sara and Kelly Fulk, Kaileigh and Kimberly Gumbert, Candee (Blevins), Tori and Taylin Long, and many other loving family and friends.
Preceding TJ in death were his great grandparents Carew Ritchie and Leroy Dawson, and grandfathers Ron Lowe and Jim Iams.
Calling hours will be located at The Meeks Mortuary Monday March 25, 2019 from 4-6 PM with a memorial service immediately following. In honor of TJ's love for animals, donations can be made in his name to the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) in Muncie, IN.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 24, 2019