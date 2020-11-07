Gary W. Smith
Muncie - Gary W. Smith, 72, passed away on November 3, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on October 28, 1948 in Muncie, the son of Bob Smith and Dova Rae (Greene) Smith. He attended DeSoto schools and graduated from Muncie Central High School.
Gary worked as the professional photographer and as the audio/visual Director for Maxon Corporation for 33 years until his retirement in early 2000's. After retirement, he worked for 9 Guns in Anderson. He was a pilot, an excellent marksman, an archer and enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating and camping.
Surviving are four daughters, Laura Campbell (husband, Rick), Anita Ramey (husband, Jim), Melissa Smith and Jessica; five sons, Robert Smith (wife, Kelley), Eddie, C.J. Smith, John Smith and Shawn Smith; twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Stephen Smith (wife, Jackie) of Muncie and Timothy Smith (wife, Shirley Sue) of Yorktown; and one sister, Robin Reid.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Smith; his mother, Dova Smith; and his companion, Lori Lamachione.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Jerry Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be directed to Cancer Society
of East Central Indiana - Little Red Door, 2311 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303-4733 or online at http://www.littlereddooreci.org/donate
.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.meeksmortuary.com