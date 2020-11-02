Gary WatersHamilton, Ohio - Funeral services celebrating the life of Gary Lynn Waters of Muncie, Indiana will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the chapel of Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center, 800 West Adams Street, Muncie, Indiana. Officiating the service will be Rev. Larry Waters. Interment will follow in the Elm Ridge Memorial Park in Muncie, Indiana, under the direction of Parson Mortuary and Crematory Center.Family will receive friends for visitation, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 11:00 am until service time at the funeral home.Gary graduated in the 1978 class at Muncie South Side High School and served in the United States Marine Corp. He was an Aviation Repair Technician, and was a member of VFW. Gary loved the outdoors, loved camping, most of all loved his family dearly. He enjoyed life and was a collector of many things and love to travel and see the world.He is preceded in death by his father Henny Dester Waters.Those left to cherish his memories include mother, Lorene Strunk Waters, brother Danny Waters, Brother, Stan Waters wife Laura, Brother, Wendell Waters wife Tina, sister, Gina Golliher husband John, sister, Lisa Whittenburg husband Jason and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Pallbearers include: Gary's Nephews and Great Nephews.