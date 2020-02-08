|
Gary William Henderson
Albany - Gary William Henderson, 66, of Albany, passed away on February 8, 2020, with family by his side. Almost reaching his 67th birthday, he was born on February 11, 1953 in Blackford County, IN, to the late Richard B. and Elnora J. (Love) Henderson. Gary is a 1972 graduate of Yorktown High School. On October 12, 1973, Gary married the love of his life, Cathy Jo Reading.
Gary was a quiet, reserved, and simple man. He worked at Chevrolet, Dayton Wathers, and DIY. Due to illness, Gary accepted an early retirement in 2018. He loved the Chicago Cubs, golfing and playing on leagues, and collecting M&M items. He loved teaching both Courtney and Max how to fish and spit on the worm.
Gary was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather that will be missed by many. Those include his strong, dedicated, loving wife of 46 years, Cathy Jo Henderson; his son, Jonathon (Tonya) Henderson; grandchildren: Courtney Henderson and Maxwell Henderson; siblings: Nina (Rusty) Huxhold, Nancy (Chris) Morris, Jay (Janis) Henderson, and RuthAnn (Mark) Swears; Uncles: Dick (Mary) Love and Ronnie Love; Aunts: Susie (Tom) Dick and Christine Jeffrey; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, as well as on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, following the short visitation, at 12 noon, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice and/or IU Health Ball Memorial Cancer Center, both listed at 2401 West University Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020