Gehl Eugene Wright, 79, of Yorktown died on October 24, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie following an extended illness.
He was born on January 25, 1941 in Effingham, Illinois.
He worked at ABB for 33 years and retired on September 1997. For 16 years, he worked as a visitation minister at AMG-Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was a member of Forest Park Church of the Nazarene; IUE Local Union #917; Sympathy Club; He enjoyed doing prison ministry at the Pendleton Reformatory. He especially loved old Ford cars and trucks.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Billie Lee (Vincent) Wright of Yorktown whom he married on January 4, 2003; 2 children, Tammy (Steve) Creel and Tab Wright; a stepson, Richard Sharp; 4 grandchildren, Zachary, Josh, Collin and Ciara; several great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren, Ashley, Wyatt, John and Christopher; 4 step great-grandchildren; Aunt, Olive Marsh; several cousins including, Ed, Pauline, Rosalie, Bill, Linda, Shirley, Greg, and Danny; 5 sisters-in-law; Jane Potter, Jean Potter, Johnna (Larry) Terrell; Irene (Fred) Edwards and Sandy Rohrer; 2 brothers-in-laws, John (Joyce) Potter and Jay (Sandy) Potter; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Loren Wright; mother and stepfather, Cleta and Russell Galaher; his first wife, Ann Wright; Stepdaughter, Ramona Lane Rose; and 2 Aunts; Elva Mae Ragsdale and Eileen Wright.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with Pastor David Delk officiating. Burial will be at a later date in East Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-2:00pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to Prison Ministry at the Pendleton Reformatory.
Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service was in charge of the funeral arrangements.
