Services
M J S Mortuaries
107 S Meridian St
Redkey, IN 47373
(765) 369-2016
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
M J S Mortuaries
107 S Meridian St
Redkey, IN 47373
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
M J S Mortuaries
107 S Meridian St
Redkey, IN 47373
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Redkey, IN
View Map
Redkey - Gene B. (Duke) Robbins, 77, of Redkey, IN, passed away at 6:36 AM, Tuesday, April 30th, 2019 peacefully while in the company of family members, at I.U. Health Jay County Hospital, in Portland, IN. Duke was born in Overton County, TN, on August 23, 1941 a son of the late Ollie Avo and Clifford K. Robbins. He attended Wilder School before going to the coal mines as a 16 year old young man ready to help support his family. After moving to Indiana he dedicated 38 years to Indiana Glass Factory as a machine operator retiring in 2002. Duke was the husband of Jeanette (Hill) Robbins who he happily married on August 22, 1962. He was a member of Kingsley Full Gospel Church, the Dunkirk Moose Lodge #1352, and enjoyed working on cars, hunting, fishing, camping, country music, watching Western's, riding four-wheelers and motorcycles, trips to Tennessee and Salamonie Lake. Duke was a hard working man who could fix anything and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Jeanette (Hill) Robbins, two sons; Michael Robbins of Redkey, IN, Steve Robbins (wife Leanne) of Redkey, IN, one daughter; Shawna Eley (husband Todd) of Portland, IN, two brothers; Roger Robbins of TN, Clifford Robbins of OH, one sister; Billie Jackson (husband Jim) of GA, 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother; Stevie Jo Robbins, and two sisters; Janice Stevens, and Margret Smith. Friends are invited to call Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1-3 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM with Brother Clarence Baker officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Redkey, IN. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to State of the Heart Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on May 3, 2019
