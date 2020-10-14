Gene Cannon



Muncie - Funeral service celebrating the life of Gene Arthur Cannon of Muncie, IN will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the chapel of Parson Mortuary and Crematory Center, 801 West Adams Street, Muncie, IN. Officiating the service will be Rev. Robert Fair. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Muncie, under the direction of Parson Mortuary and Crematory Center.



Family will receive friends for visitation, Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 am until service time at the funeral home.



Gene served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of Rejoice Ministry Church in Eaton, IN and a member of the World Harvest Church of Yuma, AZ.



He is preceded in death by his parents, John Paul Cannon and Pauline Dowd Cannon; 3 brothers: Joe Cannon, Billy Hicks, and Larry Hicks.



Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 59 years Patricia Greer Cannon of Muncie, IN his three children Rick Cannon, Stephanie Goldsmith, and John Cannon, 8 grandchildren; Kayla Owens, Jon David Vaughn, Drew Cannon, Kendrick Cannon, Jesse Vaughn, Brittany Cannon, Rikki Waycott, Sierra Burnett, seven great grandchildren with two on the way, three sisters; Iva Jordan, Ginny Brooks, and Grace Eley, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.



Pallbearers include: Jon David Vaughn, Drew Cannon, Jesse Vaughn, Tyler Ridge, Rick Cannon, and John Cannon.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store