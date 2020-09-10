Gene Lee Irwin
Albany - Gene Lee Irwin, 97, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away September 5th, 2020. He was born on a farm in northern Delaware County, IN on July 25, 1923 to the late Edmund and Anna (Smith) Irwin and was a life-long resident of Delaware County.
Gene graduated from Royerton High School in 1941. He married Vera Jean Stradling on November 3, 1944. They lived for over 60 years on their farm near Eaton, IN before moving to Muncie in 2006. Until Vera's passing in 2012, they had celebrated over 67 years together.
Throughout his life, Gene was an active member of Center Chapel, Union Grove Church, and the Eden United Church of Christ. A true farmer at heart, Gene always enjoyed a drive through the country looking at farm ground and how the crops were doing each season.
Gene served in the United States Navy beginning in April, 1945 with an assignment aboard the USS LST 911, which traveled to the Philippines, returning home in April, 1946 on the ship, Belle View. He received the Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign Medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, the American Area Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.
Gene served on the Delaware County Agricultural Stabilization Conservation (ASC) committee in several capacities for 32 years. He served for 18 years on the Community Committee, chairing it for eight years. He was a Field Reporter for two years and a Commodity Insp two years. Gene was a member of the Eaton Lions Club for over 28 years, serving as Secretary for 17 years. He was active with many community activities with the organization, including their bowling team and county fair events.
Gene is survived by: two daughters, Karen Wallace, Columbus, IN and Julie Barker (husband,
Joe), Muncie, IN and one son, Don Irwin (wife, Sandy), Concord, NC; six grandchildren, Craig Wallace, Columbus, IN; Jeanette FitzGerald (husband, Tim), Fishers, IN; Joshua (wife, Kylie) Barker and Jared Barker, Muncie; and Michelle and Marc Irwin, Concord, NC; three great grandchildren, Brady and Shea FitzGerald, Fishers and Ruby Barker, Muncie; nephews Mike (wife, Jacquie) Irwin, Gaston, IN and Jim Irwin, New Palestine, IN; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; a sister, Mildred Caldwell; two brothers, Reno and Ray Irwin; and granddaughter, Teresa Jean Wallace.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Lynd Place, Muncie, for Gene's care over the past 2 1/2 years and to the staff of Albany Healthcare, Albany, for keeping him comfortable during his final six weeks of life.
Due to virus restrictions, the family will have a private funeral service with burial in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a Memorial Contribution to the charity of the donor's choice
