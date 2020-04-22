|
Genesse Staggs
Muncie - Genesse M. Staggs, 87, of Liberty Village Health Care Center passed away Monday afternoon, April 20, 2020 at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born in Muncie, the daughter of Ralph "Pete" Campbell and Eleanor (Hambrick) Campbell- Long.
Genesse had attended Muncie Community Schools and later married the love of her life, Charles Staggs on June 10, 1950 in Muncie and he survives. Mrs. Staggs had worked for Midwest Towel for 23 years prior to her retirement in 1997 as clothes press operator. She was a giving person and loved playing bingo, working jigsaw puzzles, fill in puzzles and Nascar racing.
Besides her husband of 70 years, Charles, she is survived by 1 son, Terry Staggs, Muncie: 2 daughters, Trudy A. Atchley (Richard) , Gaston and Teresa Brown, Muncie; 2 brothers, Hubert Campbell and Marvin Campbell (Dorinda) , both of Muncie; one sister, Joetta Cook (Barry), Michigan; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 Great, great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Son, Tony Staggs and great grandaughter, Skyleigh; sister-in-law, Ellen; Step sister, Rita Cook.
Private family services are being held due to the covid -19 at the Parson Mortuary with burial to follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery. A Memorial service will be held at a later date in the future when the restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020