Geneva M. Suiters
Muncie - Geneva Suiters, 90, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 2, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. Geneva was born on March 4, 1930 to Dorothy and Sam Heathcook in Xenia Ohio graduating from Cedarville High School. Geneva married Leroy Suiters in December 1955 and he survives. Her passion was taking care of the family bringing all together around her kitchen table with great food.
Surviving Geneva are her loving husband of 64 years Leroy; daughter, Beverly Wormer; grandchildren Brian Wormer, Angel Wormer, 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Her parents, sister Mary Jane Hair, brother Sam Heathcook Jr. and son-in-law Ralph Wormer preceded her in passing.
