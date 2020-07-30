Gentry Qualls
New Castle - Gentry Qualls, 92, of New Castle passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at The Waters of New Castle. He was born July 4, 1928 in Livingston, Tennessee, a son of the late Ulice Carnes and Nannie May (Carr) Qualls.
He graduated from Muncie Central High School and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Era. Gentry retired from Warner Gear in Muncie in 1979 after 32 years of service. He and his wife Irene owned and operated Qualls Mobile Home Park for 15 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ, Henry County AARP and the Chamber of Commerce. In his free time Gentry enjoyed fishing and restoring old cars. In 2018 Gentry and his son Kevin purchased Classic Paint and Body, LLC in New Castle.
Survivors include two children, Terry Burgess of New Castle and Kevin Qualls of Muncie; grandchildren, Jennifer Burgess (Josh Fowler), Travis Burgess, both of New Castle, Brandon Qualls of Muncie, Kara Qualls (Eric Young) of Greenfield, Kory Qualls of Greensburg, Kaylea Qualls (Dustin Young) of Spiceland and Kelsey Qualls of New Castle; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Earl (Wanda) Qualls of Columbia, TN and Henry Qualls of Scottsdale, AZ; and several nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Irene L. Qualls; daughter-in-law, Lorie Qualls; siblings, M.H. Qualls, Lois Arnold, Katherine Ewell and Ann Todaro.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle with Pastor Phil Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in South Mound Cemetery, West Lawn Addition with military rites conducted by the American Legion/VFW and United States Army. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Due to COVID 19 and the governor's mandate, face coverings will be required. You may express condolences or share a memory of Gentry at www.hinsey-brown.com
