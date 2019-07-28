Services
Sproles Family Funeral Home - New Castle
2400 South Memorial Drive
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 521-2400
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glad Tidings Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Glad Tidings Church
George A. Gilchrist


1937 - 2019
George A. Gilchrist Obituary
George A. Gilchrist

New Castle - George A. Gilchrist, 82, of New Castle, formerly of Muncie and Indian Trail Lake in Farmland, went home to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Thursday, July 25, 2019.

He was born January 5, 1937 in Gary, Indiana, a son of the late James and Eileen Daisey (Haywood) Gilchrist.

A 1955 graduate of West Lafayette High School, George attended Purdue University and later earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from Ball State University in 1959. He worked for Borg Warner Automotive in Muncie for 35 years where he excelled in the Marine Sales Department, traveling extensively around the world. He loved woodworking, being outside, mowing the yard, and fishing. He was a member of Glad Tidings Church in Muncie where he greatly enjoyed being an Usher.

Those left to cherish George's memory include his wife, Linda Gilchrist; a daughter, Lori (husband: Michael) Duerson of Noblesville; a son, Randy Gilchrist of Montpelier, VA; a brother, James (wife: Donna) Gilchrist of Lincoln, CA; two step-sons, Jeffrey (wife: Linda) Coy of Richmond and Darren (wife: Diana) Coy of Mt. Summit; a step-daughter, Tanya (husband: James) Lott of Fortville; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Jane Tigner of New Castle and several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents, and step-mother, Sarah Gilchrist; his wife of 42 years, Sue Ann (Johnson) Gilchrist; a sister, Eileen Aldridge, and a daughter-in-law, Wanda Gilchrist.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Glad Tidings Church with Pastor Kevin Holt officiating. Burial will follow in Huntsville Cemetery in Randolph County.

Friends may call from 6:00 - 8:00 pm Monday at Sproles Family Funeral Home in New Castle and from 10:00 am - 11:00 am Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be offered to Glad Tidings Church, 3001 S. Burlington Dr. Muncie, IN, 47302. You may send the family a personal condolence at www.sprolesfamilycares.com.

The Sproles family and staff are honored to serve the family of George A. Gilchrist.
Published in The Star Press on July 28, 2019
