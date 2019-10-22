|
George A. Stanley
Gaston - George A. Stanley, 54, of Gaston, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 20019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
George was born on April 27, 1965 in Rushville, Indiana to the late Tom and Edna (Johnson) Stanley.
He attended Rushville High School. He was co-owner of Asphalt Paving and Concrete Construction with his brother Ted. George retired in 2010. He was also a firefighter for the Gaston Fire Department for 19 years. George was a member of the Gaston American Legion and a past Commander of the Sons of the American Legion. He was a past president of the Gaston Lions Club. He also served on the Gaston Town Board and was known as the mayor of Gaston.
George is survived by his loving wife, Julie Stanley; five children, Aslie Velazquez (husband Joel), Marc Stanley, Jesika Stanley, Kasey Stanley, and Emilio Stanley; a step-son, Jacob Gentry; six grandchildren, Amya, Zion, and Kianna Velazquez, Rodrigo, and AnaVel Caballero, and George Allen Stanley; three siblings, Ted Stanley (wife Vicki), Tom Stanley Jr., and Betsy Stanley; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and too many good friends to mention.
George was preceded in death by five brothers, Robert, Eddie, Joe, Danny and Mont Stanley; and a sister, Jessie Hankins.
A funeral service to celebrate George's life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel, 109 W. Elm St., Gaston, IN 47342. Pastor Brandon Petro and Pastor Michael Osborne will officiate. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and also one hour prior to the funeral Thursday at Gant Funeral Homes - Gaston Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given in care of Gant Funeral Homes to aid in funeral expenses.
Share a memory of George and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate George's life with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019