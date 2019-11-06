|
|
George Allen Chisolm
Muncie - George Allen Chisolm "Boss Hogg" 72, passed Sunday, November 3rd, 2019. He was born July 5th, 1947 in Mount Olive, Mississippi. He is the son of the late Elijah and Linnie Chisolm.
George relocated to Muncie, Indiana in the 1970s. George enjoyed his motorcycles and is known as "Boss Hogg" to his friends. His employment career included driving trucks and traveling all across the United States for the last 50 years. He is a self-taught mechanic and owns a mechanic shop and a motorcycle club house.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Brenda; his daughters Marcia C. Hull (Sammy) of Mt. Olive, MS (Andrews AFB, MD), Deon Chisolm of Atlanta, GA and Melanie Chisolm of New Castle, IN; brother Mallie Chisolm; sisters Ada Hall, Lela Chisolm, and Edith Cage (Thomas); and 3 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Elijah and Linnie Chisolm; brother Auther Chisom; and sisters Lillie Estell Roberts and Barbara Booker.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov 9th, 2019 at 12:00pm at New Hope Baptist Church 524 E. Willard St., Muncie, IN 47302 with calling from 10:00am to service time. Mr. Chisolm will also have a homegoing memorial service on Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 at Reeves Funeral Home, 1167 Rock Hill Road, Mount Olive Road, Mount Olive, Mississippi 39119 at 10:30am. Interment will follow afterwards at Mount Pleasant CME Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Mt. Olive, MS 39119. Arrangements entrusted to Deborah Olden via Bluitt & Son. www.bluittandson.com
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019