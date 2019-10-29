|
George Andrew "Andy" Glentzer, Jr., well known pillar in the Hartford City community passed away at 1:20 a.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis.
He was born in Portland on January 15, 1954 to George Andrew Glentzer Sr. and Mildred Rosina (Stuber) Glentzer. His parents preceded him in death.
Andy graduated from Portland High School in 1972 and earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1977 and his Master's Degree in 1982 both from Ball State University.
He married Lynn Ann (Kirkwood) on December 23, 1978 at Grace United Methodist Church.
Andy began his career as a teacher in the Delaware Community School System. He went on to serve as a principal in the Blackford County School system for over 30 years and retired from education in 2011. After retiring, he went on to work as Executive Director for Community and Family Services in East Central Indiana.
He was a member and past President of the Kiwanis Club of Hartford City, a Board Member of the Blackford County United Way, and a member of Grace United Methodist Church.
Andy also served on the Blackford County Sheriff Merit Board, Hartford City Board of Works, and was a former member of the Board of Directors for the Blackford County Community Foundation.
He enjoyed going on fishing trips with friends to his cabin in Canada, and loved spending time with his family. His granddaughter lovingly referred to him as "Mr. Amazing".
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Lynn A. Glentzer of Hartford City; children, Erin L. Henderson of Fishers, Mitchell "Mitch" A. Glentzer (significant other, Ruth Hook) of Hartford City and Allison "Allie" A. (husband, Zac) Bonewit of Fishers; granddaughter, Avery M. Henderson; sister, Cindy L. Wolverton of Swanton, Ohio; father and mother-in-law, Gail and Marilynn Kirkwood of Hartford City; brother-in-law, Kevin J. (wife, Nancy) Kirkwood of FL; sister-in-law, Melissa A. Kirkwood of Bloomington; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City with Rev. John Barton officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church.
Andy will be cremated.
Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation- "Andy" George Andrew Glentzer, Jr, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019