George D. Gorsuch
Marion - Happy trails George Darrell Gorsuch. He rode off across the prairie to his forever home on Friday May 29, 2020 and surely Jesus and John Wayne were waiting just over the ridge.
George was the 5th of 9 siblings born to Rupert and Edna 82 years ago in Marshalltown, Iowa, home of the original Taylor's Maid-Rite.
He joined the Army in 1955 and stayed in the military until retiring from the Air Force in 1976. He served in Germany, Spain, England, Canada, Vietnam, and several stateside bases as well, including his time as a drill sergeant in Texas. An eagle and American flag were always seen when in his presence. They may have been on a hat, a shirt or a sticker but guaranteed, they were nearby. He wore his military pride well and would share his "war stories" with anyone who would listen. After retiring from the Air Force, he earned an associate's degree in building construction and worked at the Indiana Reformatory in Pendleton, IN.
He had attended Selma United Methodist Church and held life-time memberships with the VFW post 651 and D.A.V. Chapter 25. He was also a member of the American Legion #19, Vietnam Veterans of America #434, the Masonic Lodge of Sulphur Springs #348, The Scottish Rite Temple in Indianapolis being a 32nd Mason in the Murat Shrine Temple and he served as a hospice volunteer for many years following the death of Karen Sue.
George and Karen Sue (Cowgill) were married for 35 years before she succumbed to cancer in 1995. They were a pair! She was his true North and he missed her terribly, until the morning of May 29, when they were reunited again.
George's family has 2 amazing and humble daughters: Cherrise Gorsuch and Melissa (Bert) Mitchell, 2 grandsons; Derek (Krista) Johnson and Drew (Shelley) Ragland, 3 great grandchildren; Sirius and JoJo Ragland, and Merida Johnson. His remaining siblings are: brothers Robert, Donnie (Carmen) and Sonny and sister Sherry (Dennis) Jones. Sister-in-law Shelia Flanagan, nephews John (Kassie) and Steven (Jackie) Flanagan, greats Kayla, Blake and Karlie Flanagan. Sister-in-law Marsha and Scott Weger and any other person who crossed the threshold of his home was considered a friend and quickly became family to him.
George was at his best when wearing his bib overalls, working his grill, and telling a story that was at least remotely based on a parcel of truth. When pursuing a task, it would always involve any combination of zip ties, JBWeld, fishing spinners, parachute cord, and cup hooks.
EVERYTHING had his name on it and oftentimes was labeled with what the item actually was.
He was a teddy bear of a man of great principle, especially to his grands and great grands.
There wasn't a food he didn't like or spice too spicy. He could recite dialog from every John Wayne movie including his top 3-- The Green Berets, The Shootist and The Cowboys. And don't even think about interrupting him during Price is Right, Let's make a Deal, or Wheel of Fortune. He was a dog lover; enjoyed feeding and watching birds; as well as reading, especially non-fiction military and autobiographies. He loved to do craft work and make bird houses that could withstand any F5 tornado.
We want to extend our praises and gratitude to the medical staff, nurses, aids, and all personnel at the Marion VA. You cared for our non-compliant dad very well and he grew to love you in spite of himself.
At the time of writing this obituary, it's highly likely Dad's 2020 Christmas cards have already been mailed, which could have been part of his plan to receive an early open-up.
Thursday June 4 calling will be from 11am-1pm and his service will be at 1pm at Parson Mortuary, 801 W Adams St, Muncie, IN. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery, 5301 S Old St Rd 67, Muncie.
Pastor Bill Bruneau will bring light to Dad's life as we celebrate this life well lived.
Masks are recommended by Parson Mortuary and social distancing protocol observed.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute as Dad did to:
1. Marion VA Voluntary & Community Resources Dept 1700 E 38th St Marion, IN 46953, Donation in memo line of check to go specifically to Unit 172-1B, GPS 4432
2. St Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105
3. Ronald McDonald House Charities 26345 Network Place Chicago, IL 60673-1263.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.