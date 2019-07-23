|
|
George Duff Forshee, Jr.
Muncie - George Duff Forshee, Jr., 91, of Muncie, passed away at Heartland Memory Care in Muncie, Indiana, on July 15, 2019. George was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on November 16, 1927 to Lottie and George Duff Forshee, Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles and Darrell; stepdaughter, Sharon Arnett; and first wife, Bernice.
George is survived by his wife of 17 years, Marlyn Forshee; daughter, Becky Patton of Muncie, IN; son, Fred Duff Forshee of Plainfield, IN; sister, Joyce Dosch (husband, Bill) of Muncie, IN; stepdaughters, Sandy Hunt of Richmond, IN, Dee Smith of Richmond, IN, and Connie Lichtenberg (husband, Larry) of Berne, IN; stepson, Bob Koger (wife, Fern) of Greenville, OH; several nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
George served in the Navy from 1946 to 1948 on active duty and was in the Navy Reserve for eight years after his discharge from active duty. After returning from the Navy, George worked at Warner Gear/BorgWarner where he retired in 1979 as an inspection supervisor, after 30 years of service. After retirement, George moved to Florida where he worked as a security manager at a K-Mart store for many years. George returned to Muncie in the early 1990's. His hobbies were fishing, rebuilding mini-bikes, dancing, bowling, and traveling. George drove race cars for 20 years. He was a very skilled driver, winning many races and also set a one-lap track record at Winchester Speedway that stood for years.
George was a unique person and he will be missed by his family and friends.
George was a member of Saint Lawrence Catholic Church in Muncie, Indiana.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care given to George by Elmcroft and Heartland Village in the final months of his life.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery at 3:00 p.m., following the visitation. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press on July 23, 2019