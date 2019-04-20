George E. Sells



Selma - George E. Sells, 76, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness.



He was born in Jamestown, Tennessee on February 11, 1943, the son of Odell and Theda Allene (Smith) Sells and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1961.



George worked at Muncie Chevrolet for thirty-two years in skilled trade as a cutter grinder and also served as a Union Committeeman.



He was a gun collector and enthusiast along with being an avid NASCAR fan. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and took pride in caring for his five acres.



Survivors include his three sons, Ronnie Sells (wife, Tami), Andy Brown (wife, Christine) and Stacy Brown (wife, Melissa); his grandchildren, Adam and Ethan Brown, Hunter Brown (wife, Vanessa), Brooklyn Brown and Lillianne Holmes; a sister, Jean Lehman; a brother, Keith "Bud" Sells (wife, Janice); also surviving are several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Donna S. Sells after thirty-eight years of marriage; a sister, Janice Shewmake; two brothers, Omer Sells and Tommy Sells; a niece, Paulette Payne; and his parents.



Services for George will be private and entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303.



