George Earl Carver
George Earl Carver, 97, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Saturday, June 23, 1923, the son of Lloyd and Fern (Fertich) Carver. He went to Muncie Central High School and graduated with the class of 1941. George was a WWII veteran. He served in the US Army from 1943-1946, in India, as a Medic.
George was a hard worker most of his life. He worked for General Motors as an electrician from 1947 until he retired. He married Mary Jean Love on October 9, 1948 and they shared sixty-six years together until she passed away in 2014.
George could talk easily to anyone, and would often go out of his way to help others. He loved to tinker and invent things. He once invented an electric car that he drove to work every day. It didn't have enough juice to get him home, so his son, Roger, would meet him on the corner and push him home in the evenings. You could always find him working or rigging up some unique project he was working on. He also loved making a big garden every year.
George was a member of the Forest Park Senior Citizen Center, where he loved to play cards and socialize twice a week. He also enjoyed playing cards and bingo at Westminster Village. George was quite the social butterfly. He also loved to tell us "you'll all be old someday". George was a sweet old man, and will be greatly missed by many, but especially by his daughter-in-law, Molly. They developed a special bond and had many afternoons of laughter and adventures together.
George is survived by a daughter, Jacqueline Spence (husband, Terry) of Bulverde, Texas; sons, Robert Carver (wife, Alice) of Edwardsburg, Michigan and Roger Carver (wife, Molly) of Gaston, Indiana; granddaughters, Brandi Brinson (husband, Mike) and Jessica Waymire (husband, Nic); grandsons, Dennis Spence (wife, Melissa), Jeremy Carver, Peter Carver (wife, Stacy), Jonathon Carver; and several great-grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean Carver; his parents, Lloyd and Fern Carver; three brothers, Frank, Victor, and Arthur Carver; and grandson, Kenneth Spence.
Cremation will take place. Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Black Cemetery in Albany, Indiana, with military honors. Please send any flowers to the funeral home prior to the graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of George to: the Gaston American Legion, Post 387,101 North Sycamore Street, Gaston, Indiana 47342.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no social gathering afterwards.
