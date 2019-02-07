|
|
George Eastman
Muncie - George Eastman,80, passed away at his home on Tuesday February 5,2019. George was born on January 16, 1939 in Muncie to Roland N. and Elnora (Applegate) Eastman.
He attended local schools and graduated from Muncie Central in 1957. He attended Ball State University. He was employed at Westinghouse Corporation for 20 years, supervised the Delaware County License branches, was Muncie Street Department Superintendent, and retired from Muncie Sanitation Department as code enforcement officer. George was involved in politics in Delaware County and served as chairman of the Delaware County Republican Central Committee. He received a Sagamore of the Wabash form Governor Robert D Orr.
George was a member of Muncie Moose Lodge 33, and Dunkirk Elks Lodge 1776. He enjoyed playing golf and card games with friends.
George married the love of his life, Doris Jane Zimmerman, on November 8, 1959, and she survives. In addition, he is survived by a sister Marilyn Duncan (Charles), niece, Jill Duncan, Indianapolis, IN, nephew, Rick Duncan (Heather), Richmond, IN, great nephews, Riley, Cole and Luke Duncan, nephew, James R. Zimmerman (Lisa), Oxford, IN, great nephew Jimmy Zimmerman and niece, Carol Zimmerman, Kansas City, MO.
George was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service for George will be held at Parson Mortuary on Saturday February 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Glenn Greiner officiating. Friends may call from 12 noon until the time of service on Saturday. Memorials may be made in honor of George at the . Online condolences may be made at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 7, 2019