George Everett Branam
Muncie - George Everett Branam, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and physician went to be with our Heavenly Father in Naples, Florida, on March 15, 2019.
George was born on November 14, 1930, in Bloomington, Indiana. He graduated from Bloomington High School in 1949 and attended Indiana University on an athletic scholarship graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
He was a member of Acacia Fraternity, Board of Aeons, the NCAA All-American Cross-Country Team in 1952 and won the Big 10 Medal of Achievement - Indiana University in 1953. He also received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1957 where he was elected to the AOA, an academic medical honorary. Upon graduating from medical school, George enlisted in the United States Air Force to begin his pathology residency. He spent a total of nine years stationed in Denver, San Francisco, San Antonio and Dayton attaining the rank of Major before beginning his civilian career in Muncie, at Ball Memorial Hospital. He had many leadership positions at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital: Chairman of the Clinical Staff and its Executive Committee, Director of Laboratories, and Director of the Pathology Residency Program. All but one year of his professional career has been in teaching hospitals and he has worked with over 300 young physicians in training. The integration of pathology and its application to the everyday practice of medicine to benefit all patients was his passion. He held leadership positions in many medical professional organizations too numerous to name. George was one of the founders of Pathologists Associated (PA), a medical laboratory serving Muncie and the surrounding communities, as well as President of East Central Indiana Pathologists, P.C. for many years.
Dr. Branam was an avid runner, having participated in 66 marathons including running eight times in the Boston Marathon. His best finish time at Boston was 2:44 and the last time he ran Boston was at age 65. It was the 100th running of the Boston Marathon and he wanted to be part of that historic race. He could be seen running all over the roads in Muncie at all hours of the day and night. He ran countless road races of varying distances and was always competitive, wanting to improve his time or beat the "young guys" over the finish line.
Combining his passion for running, science and medicine, he joined David Costill in the establishment of the Human Performance Lab at Ball State University where he continued to be updated on new scientific studies. George was an advocate for healthy living his whole life and lectured on various aspects of health to groups or individuals. Observing and participating in the establishment of the College of Health at Ball State University was another way he shared himself with his adopted university.
George loved athletics and most of all, his Indiana University Hoosiers. He also became a Ball State athletic supporter as soon as he moved to Muncie and many hours were spent in the bleachers or in front of the TV cheering for the team in red and white.
George showed his faith in Jesus Christ by his life and interactions with people individually. He was an active member at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Muncie for 36 years. He traveled to Mexico and Haiti on mission trips sharing his faith and medical expertise. He dusted off his clarinet and played in the Westminster Wind Ensemble sharing his gift of music in worship.
His civic contributions to Muncie could fill a page. He loved Muncie and enjoyed contributing his time and resources to make it a growing and thriving community. He was a friend to all, always taking time to stop and talk - to ask how a person was doing as well as their family.
George is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Van Stee Branam; his children, Daniel (Melissa) Branam of Ft. Wayne, IN, Jonathan (Tiffany) Branam of Muncie, IN, Catherine (Steven) Ford of Hardy, VA, Rebecca (Michael) Walters of Moneta, VA, Jennifer (James) Murduck of Ellicott City, MD, and a sister, Frances Walden of Bloomington, IN. His memory and legacy will be cherished by his 14 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter (one regret he expressed was that he wouldn't get to meet her).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Turi (Justis) Branam, and a sister, Sydney Branam McClary.
A Celebration of George's life will be held Friday, March 29, at 12:00 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN. The family will greet friends from 1:30 - 4:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Main St., Muncie, IN. Private burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.
Memorial contributions may be directed to: IU Foundation for the George E. Branam Family Scholarship (acct #370006968), PO Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207 (for medical school students),
Ball State University Foundation, George E. Branam Memorial Fund, 2800 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie, IN 47304, to support the Human Performance Lab and the College of Health, Westminster Presbyterian Church, designated Missions Fund in honor of George E. Branam, 2801 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN 47304, or the .
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 24, 2019