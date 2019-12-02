|
|
George F. "Sonny" Brenner
Eaton - George F. "Sonny" Brenner, 80, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Albany Health Care in Albany, Indiana with his children at his side.
Sonny was born on October 29, 1939, to Claude and Florence (Hart) Brenner. He was a 1958 graduate of Eaton High School and went on to service his country in the US Navy.
Sonny worked as an electrician for Warner Gear, retiring in 2005. He was well known for his talents as a mechanic.
He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Zona (Adkins) Brenner; his children: Karri Brenner (Chris Rohde), Kristeena Brennan (Walter), Shane Brenner and Shawn Monroe (Jamie); grandchildren: Kameron Rohde, Cayden Rohde, Sara Weaver (Joe), Josh Jackson (Felicia), Hunter Brennan, Ashlyn Monroe, Clayton Monroe and Jennifer Garrett (Justin); as well as three great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Foust and Karen "Susie" Shoemaker.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton with Pastor Steve DeLisle officiating. Burial with Military Funeral Honors by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6 and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to services.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019