Services
Pitman-Richman Funeral Home
200 S Hartford St
Eaton, IN 47338
(765) 396-3243
Resources
More Obituaries for George Brenner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George F. "Sonny" Brenner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George F. "Sonny" Brenner Obituary
George F. "Sonny" Brenner

Eaton - George F. "Sonny" Brenner, 80, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Albany Health Care in Albany, Indiana with his children at his side.

Sonny was born on October 29, 1939, to Claude and Florence (Hart) Brenner. He was a 1958 graduate of Eaton High School and went on to service his country in the US Navy.

Sonny worked as an electrician for Warner Gear, retiring in 2005. He was well known for his talents as a mechanic.

He is survived by his wife and soulmate, Zona (Adkins) Brenner; his children: Karri Brenner (Chris Rohde), Kristeena Brennan (Walter), Shane Brenner and Shawn Monroe (Jamie); grandchildren: Kameron Rohde, Cayden Rohde, Sara Weaver (Joe), Josh Jackson (Felicia), Hunter Brennan, Ashlyn Monroe, Clayton Monroe and Jennifer Garrett (Justin); as well as three great-grandchildren and his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Foust and Karen "Susie" Shoemaker.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton with Pastor Steve DeLisle officiating. Burial with Military Funeral Honors by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Eaton Union Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6 and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday prior to services.

Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -