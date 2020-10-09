1/
Ridgeville, IN - George F. Doughty, 99, of Ridgeville, IN, passed away at 10:45 PM, Thursday, October 8th, 2020 peacefully, at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. George was born in Muncie, IN, on June 22, 1921, a son of the late Hazel B. (Falby) and George Doughty. He was a Graduate of Harrison High School, a member of Calvary UMC in Ridgeville, IN, and formerly employed as a sales manager for Farm Bureau in Winchester, IN, for 33 years. George enjoyed Fishing, Hunting, Farming, and Gardening. He is survived by one son Robert Doughty, (wife Pam), of Albany, IN.; three step-sons, Ronald Hardwick (wife Arlinda) of Ridgeville, IN.; Rodney Hardwick (wife Linda) of Dunkirk, IN.; Robert Hardwick Jr. (wife Jean) of Marion, IN.; one sister, Alta Renner, of Yorktown, IN.; four brothers, Floyd Doughty, of Yorktown, IN.; Bill Doughty, of Parker City, IN.; Jack Doughty, of Yorktown, IN.; Farrel Doughty, of Yorktown, IN.; 18 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Evelyn, three sons George, Dave and Dan Doughty, and four sisters Margaret Dudley, Vivian Loser, Betty Batt and Rosie Reed, one brother Verba Doughty, and one grandson Bradley Hardwick. Graveside services will be held at Lawndale Cemetery, Ridgeville, IN, at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 with Chaplain Phil Rogers officiating. In an ongoing effort to protect family and friends face coverings, social distancing and all CDC, state and local health department guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Calvary UMC of Ridgeville, IN. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Ridgeville Chapel.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
