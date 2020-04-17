Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
1952 - 2020
George Helton Obituary
George Helton

Muncie - George James Helton, 67, Muncie, passed away Friday morning, April 17, 2020.

He was born May 25, 1952 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Rev. James and Betty (Ross) Helton. George grew up in Muncie and was a 1970 graduate of Muncie Southside High School. He attended Full Gospel Temple, St. Mary's Catholic Church and Faith Life Church.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen (Costerison) Helton; a daughter, Celeste Calvert, (husband Jeff), Georgia; two sons, Michael Helton, (fiancée Amber Jones), Muncie; George Helton II, (partner Richard Terpstra), Florida; six grandchildren, Macey Brinson, Michael Adams, Kacidey Helton, Noelle Resler, Cori Calvert, and Alyssa Calvert; two great-grandchildren, CJ Brinson and Hazel Westrater; three brothers, Allen Helton; Pastor David Helton, (wife Kerri); and Mark Helton, (wife Tina); four sisters, Judy Jones, (husband Ron); Linda Fierce; Jenny Locke, (husband Ron); and Becky Crago, (husband Tony).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. James and Betty Helton; two infant brothers; and a brother-in-law, Bob Fierce.

Cremation will take place at Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center, Muncie, with a memorial service to take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
