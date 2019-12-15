Resources
More Obituaries for George Strahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George L. Strahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George L. Strahan Obituary
George L. Strahan

Eaton - George L. Strahan, age 85, rural Eaton, died unexpectedly Saturday December 14, 2019 at home. Born in Muncie on April 1, 1934, he grew up in Muncie and was a graduate of Muncie Central High School. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army and a lifetime resident of Delaware County. George was a tool & die maker at Borg Warner, Muncie, for several years before retiring. He was a member of the Muncie Moose, Local 287, and enjoyed old cars, camping, and boating.

Survivors include his son: George L. Strahan II (wife: Barbara), Highland Heights, KY; a brother: William P. Strahan (wife: Joyce), Muncie; a sister: Triadi Denny, Anderson; a grandson: Aaron Strahan, Highland Heights, KY; nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Paul L. & Helen B. (Campbell) Strahan; a brother: Benny Strahan, and a sister: Paula Reed.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service.

Visiting hours will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -