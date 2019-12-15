|
George L. Strahan
Eaton - George L. Strahan, age 85, rural Eaton, died unexpectedly Saturday December 14, 2019 at home. Born in Muncie on April 1, 1934, he grew up in Muncie and was a graduate of Muncie Central High School. He was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army and a lifetime resident of Delaware County. George was a tool & die maker at Borg Warner, Muncie, for several years before retiring. He was a member of the Muncie Moose, Local 287, and enjoyed old cars, camping, and boating.
Survivors include his son: George L. Strahan II (wife: Barbara), Highland Heights, KY; a brother: William P. Strahan (wife: Joyce), Muncie; a sister: Triadi Denny, Anderson; a grandson: Aaron Strahan, Highland Heights, KY; nieces, and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Paul L. & Helen B. (Campbell) Strahan; a brother: Benny Strahan, and a sister: Paula Reed.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Meacham Funeral Service.
Visiting hours will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019