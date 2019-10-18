|
George Mead Fisher
Eaton - George Mead Fisher, born October 24, 1924 in Delaware County, son of Harry and Hattie (Minnick) Fisher. George passed away October 17, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital Oncology Hospice.
George married Martha F. Hunter on December 23, 1948. Martha preceded him in death on May 22, 1994.
George was a 1943 graduate of Royerton High School. He always said his first real job was hauling milk for Riggins Dairy. George was a long time dairy and grain farmer until his retirement. He was a member of the Belgian Draft Horse Association.
George was the best father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, husband and friend any person could ever ask for.
George is survived by his daughter, Renee Gillis (husband, Richard), a son, Mike Fisher (wife, Gale) and daughter, Becky Parker (husband, Robbie); grandchildren: Joe (Niki) Gillis, Angela (Dustin) Decker, Craig (Elaine) Gillis, April Rivers, Gary (Autumn) Fisher, Amanda (Clay) Smith, Shane (Melissa) Williams, Robyn Parker (Derek), Dustin (Sarah) Parker; great-grandchildren: Caleb, Shelby, Sydney, Lauren, Lane, Adam, Aubrey, Abigale, Addison, Michael, Alex, Gabe, Taylor, Shylor, Annabelle, Harrison George plus a new baby soon; special foster son, Roger Dale Johns.
In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Martha; sisters, Dorothy Cummins and Maxine Lyons; brothers, Ernest Fisher and Harold Fisher. George was the last surviving sibling in his family.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S Hartford St., Eaton with Larry Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 10:00 to 12:00 Noon prior to services.
Memorial contributions may be made to BMH Oncology Hospice 2300 W Gilbert St. Room 2016, Muncie, IN 47303 or the Delaware County 4-H Endowment via the Delaware County Community Foundation 201 E Jackson St. Ste 100, Muncie, IN 47305.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019