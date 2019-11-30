|
|
George P. Buschor, Jr.
Indianapolis - George P. Buschor, Jr., 88, a lifelong Muncie resident, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 surrounded by those that loved him.
A 1950 graduate of Royerton High School, George found his love of music as a drummer in The Indiana National Guard Band. George went on to play with various concert and dance bands for the majority of his life.
He was employed with Ball Stores Department Store for 39 years and retired as Vice President. He was affiliated with The Masonic Lodge, Rotary Club, The Moose Club and was a lifetime Elk. In addition, George was an avid golfer.
George was a member of The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church for over 50 years. George married the love of his life, Mary Ruth, and they proudly just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
In addition to his wife Ruth, George leaves behind his daughters, Tammy Swift (Tony) of Eaton, and Tracy Stupi (Ron) of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter in-law Julie Buschor of Mt. Washington, KY; his grandchildren, Amanda Champ, Breeann Wood, Adam Swift, Ashley Sawyers, Emily Stupi & Clayton Stupi; and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Timothy Buschor, and a brother, Jack Buschor.
Cremation will take place and a Celebration of George's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on on Friday, December 20, 2019, at The Garden of Gethsemane United Methodist Church. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at church.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, in memory of George Buschor, 1201 W. McGalliard Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019