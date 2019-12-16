|
George P. Buschor, Jr.
George P. Buschor, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 surrounded by those that loved him.
A Celebration of George's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at The Garden of Gethsemane United Methodist Church. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at church.
