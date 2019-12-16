Resources
George P. Buschor Jr.

George P. Buschor Jr. Obituary
George P. Buschor, Jr.

George P. Buschor, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 surrounded by those that loved him.

A Celebration of George's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at The Garden of Gethsemane United Methodist Church. Entombment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.

Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at church.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
