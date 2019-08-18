|
George Phipps
Muncie - George Allen Phipps, 71, Muncie, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born August 3, 1948 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Milton "Conley" and Ruby (Gregory) Phipps. George grew up in Muncie and was a graduate of Muncie Southside High School.
George was very proud of being a skilled trade millwright welder. He was employed for 32 years at Indiana Steel and Wire in Muncie and was currently employed for the past 16 years by Delaware Dynamics also in Muncie. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. George was quite the outdoorsman and was the happiest when he was outdoors. He enjoyed deer hunting, horseback riding, and shooting archery.
Survivors include his wife, Carla Edwards-Phipps; his mother, Ruby Phipps; three sons, Toby Phipps, Ryan Phipps, and Cody Phipps; brother, Rick Phipps (wife-Joanne); sister, Virginia York (husband-Jerry); several nieces and nephews. George had a very large extended family that will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Milton "Conley" Phipps; and a sister, Clara Limer.
Services will be held at Liberty Baptist Church, 9601 S. Cowan Rd, Muncie, IN 47302 at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with Pastor Andrew Phipps Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Calling will be at Parson Mortuary from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019