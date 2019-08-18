Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
9601 S. Cowan Rd
Muncie, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
9601 S. Cowan Rd
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Phipps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Phipps

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Phipps Obituary
George Phipps

Muncie - George Allen Phipps, 71, Muncie, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born August 3, 1948 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Milton "Conley" and Ruby (Gregory) Phipps. George grew up in Muncie and was a graduate of Muncie Southside High School.

George was very proud of being a skilled trade millwright welder. He was employed for 32 years at Indiana Steel and Wire in Muncie and was currently employed for the past 16 years by Delaware Dynamics also in Muncie. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. George was quite the outdoorsman and was the happiest when he was outdoors. He enjoyed deer hunting, horseback riding, and shooting archery.

Survivors include his wife, Carla Edwards-Phipps; his mother, Ruby Phipps; three sons, Toby Phipps, Ryan Phipps, and Cody Phipps; brother, Rick Phipps (wife-Joanne); sister, Virginia York (husband-Jerry); several nieces and nephews. George had a very large extended family that will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father, Milton "Conley" Phipps; and a sister, Clara Limer.

Services will be held at Liberty Baptist Church, 9601 S. Cowan Rd, Muncie, IN 47302 at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with Pastor Andrew Phipps Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Calling will be at Parson Mortuary from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now