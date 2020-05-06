Services
Wilson-Shook Funeral Homes & Cremation Center
2048 N. 1000 W.
Parker City, IN 47368
(765) 468-6616
Resources
More Obituaries for George Mattox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Mattox


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George R. Mattox Obituary
George R. Mattox

Greenfield, IN - George Robert Mattox, 80, of Greenfield, IN passed away Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 at Saxony Hospital of Fishers, IN. He was born April 21, 1940 in Farmland, IN the son of Robert Wesley and Mary Margaret (Keever) Mattox. He was a 1959 graduate of Parker High School of Parker City, IN.

George received his Bachelor and Master's degree from Indiana State. He retired in 2001 after 32 years managing Quality Assurance Control with Eli Lilly Corp. of Greenfield, IN. He was dedicated to his job, and enjoyed teaching, mentoring, and building into his employees to bring out the best in them.

He was a devoted Christian. He enjoyed spending his leisure time boating at Lake Charlevoix, working outside, sporting his John Deere, but most of all, spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 58 years, Beverly Jean (Thompson) Mattox; two daughters, Angela Rene' Self (husband, Tracy) and Christina Lynn Hockett, all of Greenfield, IN; four grandchildren, Brittany (husband, Clinton), Gretchen (husband, Justin), Joseph (wife, Jordan) and Olivia; and seven great grandchildren, Angela, Ethan, Aubrey, Annie, Max, Luke and Tinley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Thoma Mattox.

Due to the Executive order by the Governor regarding Covid-19, the family has selected private graveside services. Burial will be in Buena Vista Cemetery of Unionport, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmland Friends Church, memo: Food Pantry, P.O. Box 275, Farmland, IN 47340. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -