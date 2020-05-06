|
|
George R. Mattox
Greenfield, IN - George Robert Mattox, 80, of Greenfield, IN passed away Sunday morning, May 3, 2020 at Saxony Hospital of Fishers, IN. He was born April 21, 1940 in Farmland, IN the son of Robert Wesley and Mary Margaret (Keever) Mattox. He was a 1959 graduate of Parker High School of Parker City, IN.
George received his Bachelor and Master's degree from Indiana State. He retired in 2001 after 32 years managing Quality Assurance Control with Eli Lilly Corp. of Greenfield, IN. He was dedicated to his job, and enjoyed teaching, mentoring, and building into his employees to bring out the best in them.
He was a devoted Christian. He enjoyed spending his leisure time boating at Lake Charlevoix, working outside, sporting his John Deere, but most of all, spending time with his family.
He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 58 years, Beverly Jean (Thompson) Mattox; two daughters, Angela Rene' Self (husband, Tracy) and Christina Lynn Hockett, all of Greenfield, IN; four grandchildren, Brittany (husband, Clinton), Gretchen (husband, Justin), Joseph (wife, Jordan) and Olivia; and seven great grandchildren, Angela, Ethan, Aubrey, Annie, Max, Luke and Tinley. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Thoma Mattox.
Due to the Executive order by the Governor regarding Covid-19, the family has selected private graveside services. Burial will be in Buena Vista Cemetery of Unionport, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmland Friends Church, memo: Food Pantry, P.O. Box 275, Farmland, IN 47340. Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfh.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020