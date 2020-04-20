|
George Richard Harris, Sr., age 84, died peacefully on April 18th, 2020 at his home surrounded by family, after a brief illness.
George Harris Sr. was born on the 29th of June 1935, in Muncie, Indiana to Gordon Harris I and Vera Whitehead Harris.
Mr. Harris is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Sharon Y. Wilson Harris, who he loved and appreciated, one sister, Jeanette Cook, Muncie, IN, five children: George Richard Harris, Jr. (Jill), Muncie, IN, Julie Northcutt (Monte), Selma, IN, Jill Bertram, Zionsville, IN, Jayne Evans, (Alan) Selma, IN, and Gordon Daniel Harris II, (Betsy) Liberty, MO.
He leaves behind 18 grandchildren, Ashley McLaurin (Kyle) Westfield, IN, Emily Doss (Adam) Noblesville, IN, Joshua Buck (Meghan) New Lenox, IL, Jordan Harris (Kara), Muncie, IN, Brody Carter (Stephanie) El Paso, TX, Kyle Northcutt (Patricia) Muncie, IN, Kortney Northcutt (fiancé Jared Jennings), Muncie, IN, Ryan Bertram (Rachel) Evansville, IN, Mackenzie Sarah (Cameron) Muncie, IN, Caitlin Reeve (Brandan) Independence, MO, Grant Evans (fiancé Whitney Jennings) Selma, IN, Christian Harris, Liberty, MO, Drew Bertram, Zionsville, IN, Koltan Northcutt (Hannah) Lafayette, IN, Cooper Harris, Liberty, MO, Riley Bertram, Zionsville, IN, Camryn Harris, Liberty, MO, and Kristin Northcutt, Selma, IN.
He also leaves behind eleven great-grandchildren: Baxter Northcutt, Violet Northcutt, Jack McLaurin, Zeke Doss, Jamison Harris, Keira Buck, Calan Sarah, Maisie Harris, Tatum Doss, Eliot Northcutt, Elijah Northcutt and numerous extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Harris I, and his mother, Vera Whitehead Harris, as well as a sister, Loretta Hatcher.
Mr. Harris graduated from Center High School, in 1953. During high school, he played for Center's basketball and baseball teams. In 1952, when Mr. Harris was a junior, the team won the Delaware County basketball tournament and he was greatly honored to be named as a member of the All County Tournament team.
However, basketball was just one of his sporting interests. He was an avid sports fan. To his great pleasure, Mr. Harris's grandchildren shared his passion for sports. It was a delight for him to travel and watch his grandchildren participate in their many sporting activities. His love and pride of his grandchildren were evident to all who knew him.
Mr. Harris attended The Ohio State University where he earned his degree in Agriculture Economics in 1958. As a proud supporter of The Ohio State University, he thoroughly enjoyed friendly rivalries with several of his grandchildren who are or have attended Purdue, Wright State, Indiana Wesleyan, Ball State, the University of Southern Indiana, University of Arkansas, Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science & Technology, Maple Woods Metropolitan Community College and the University of Michigan.
Shortly after graduation, Mr. Harris served his country as a member of the United States Army Reserves, from 1958 to 1966. He was activated for duty from November 1959 to May 1960.
However, his public service did not end with his discharge. Mr. Harris was honored to serve as a member of the Union School Board, Modoc, IN, for over 20 years.
Mr. Harris also applied his knowledge and experience when he served as a member of the Delaware County Farm Bureau Co-op Board from 1980-2016. He was a life-long farmer and was proud to have farmed his land successfully for more than 70 years. George was a member of Union Township Lions Club for 15 years.
He was a lifelong member of Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene, Selma, IN where he was a member of the Eagles Sunday School Class. He was an advid reader and enjoyed studying the Bible and reading biographies. He served the church in many capacities. It was his honor to be a member of the church board for more than twenty years. He also taught Sunday school.
Mr. Harris enjoyed living what he called "a good, long life." He would like everyone to know that in his life he was blessed to have had the companionship of a good wife, the love of his family, and the pleasure of many wonderful friends. Several of his friends referred to him as the entertainer because of his witty sense of humor. His presence will be greatly missed by all.
Although his services will be private at this time, a public celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Private services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Rev. Jim Ballenger officiating.
A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery, Parker City, IN. The public may view George's service at 2:30 pm, April 22, 2020, at www.Facebook.com/MeeksMortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of George Harris to either Hemophilia of Indiana (https://hoii.org) or to Harris Chapel Church of the Nazarene, 10450 S. CR 544 E., Selma, IN 47383.
