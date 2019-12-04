Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Muncie - George M. Shirley, 73, of Muncie, passed away December 3, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born July 6, 1946 in New Castle, Indiana to the late George Shirley and Margaret (Burch) Shirley. George proudly served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant from 1965 to 1972. He married the love of his life, Pauline on April 3, 1971. George enjoyed fishing, tending to his garden, and looking after his house. He was an avid model plane and train builder, but he especially loved spending time with his family.

George is survived by his wife, Pauline; Daughters, Ashley (Nicholas) Irwin and Amber (Robert) Stroud; Step-son, Michael Horn; Sister-in-law, Lonna (Arthur) Powell; Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; Sister, Linda Lykens.

Services for George will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St. Muncie, IN 47305. Public visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service, with Pastor Jim Ballenger officiating.

Online condolences can be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
