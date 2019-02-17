|
Georgia Clayton
Muncie - She Transitioned peacefully in Colorado. She Was born and native of Hinchcliff, Mississippi to the parents of mother Mrs. Willie Lee White and father Mr. Nathaniel Houston.
She leaves to Cherish a Loving Husband of 52 years Mr. Keeley Clayton, Indiana; One daughter Jennifer Clayton, Indiana; Mother Mrs. Willie Lee White, Indiana; Sister Mrs. Shirley White Caldwell, Indiana; 4 Nieces Catina White, Tareka White, and Alicia White Streeter all of Indiana and Tanya Edwards of Michigan; Special Cousins Jesse (Ruby) Wright, Theoplus Parker, of Indiana Timothy Parker, Illinois, Oliver (Amelia) Parker, and Ernest (Velma) Taylor of Mississippi; Two Sister-in-laws Ms. Mary Wilson and Ms. Janet Clayton of Mississippi.
Mrs. Clayton was employed for the Muncie Community Schools as Volunteer Coordinator. After retiring she was also employed with the School Crossing Guard. While in Muncie she obtain Membership with Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, under the Past Pastor Rev. David Braxton and Rev. Brown Where she was Church Admin. Asst. and Choir Director for the Adult and Youth Choirs. Then later became a Member of New Hope Baptist church, under the Past Pastor of Rev. W.C. Edwards. While under this leadership she served as Admin. Asst. to the Pastor, Choir Director, Youth Choir Director, President of the Greeters ministry, and member of the Women's Ministry. She also served in capacity the Northeastern District Association of Indiana as Vice Pres. of Reflecting Lights Ministry, NED District Music Ministry, Youth Advisor NED Youth Ushers Ministry, and the Ushers/Nursing Ministries. Then she obtain membership many, many years with the Congregation Yeshivat Tzion of Kokomo, Indiana under the leadership of Rabbi Roosevelt Solomon, Jr. Under his leadership she served in many capacities. One special capacity of 10 years volunteer of the food pantries and 10 years volunteer ministry for the Indiana Dept. of Corrections in Pendleton, New Castle, and Miami Correctional Facilities.
She was preceded in death brother, Eddie Lee White, Indiana; Niece, Wanda White, Indiana; a grandmother Ms. Viola Drummond, Mississippi; and a Step-father Mr. Robert White, Indiana.
Service will be Tuesday, February 19,2019 at Gholar and Gholar Funeral Services 900 East Kirby Avenue, Muncie Indiana 47302. Viewing from11am-1pm. Service at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Beech Grove Cemetery. Services are Entrusted to Gholar and Gholar Funeral Services.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 17, 2019