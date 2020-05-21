|
|
Georgia Grenat
8-18-40 to 5-13-20
Georgia Grenat passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2020 at Golden Living Center where she had been for a couple of days. She was born in Ritner, Kentucky to Lester and Tonnie Corder.
She had worked in restaurant management before going back to school and obtaining her LPN nursing license. She worked as an LPN until retiring. She attended and enjoyed going to Fellowship Baptist Church. She was a Kentucky Colonel.
She is survived by her son Kenneth Anderson ( wife Sherry), Cynthia Hawkins (husband Steve), and Phillip Anderson. Brother Will Corder (wife Karen). Several grandchildren and great grandchildren, neices and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lester Corder and Tonnie Luttrell. And brother Phil Corder. Infant sister Margie Sue.
Funeral services was on Wednesday May 20th, 2020. at 12:00pm at Elm Ridge. Burial followed at Elm Ridge.
Published in The Star Press from May 21 to May 24, 2020