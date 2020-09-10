Georgia Irene Ledbetter
Muncie - Georgia Irene Ledbetter, 82, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, September 9, 2020 with her family at her side due to an extended illness. Georgia was born Saturday October 9, 1937 in Jamestown Tennessee to Alta and Roy Ledbetter. She attended the York Agricultural Institute in Jamestown in 1956. She married her longtime friend and sweetheart Jerry Ralph Ledbetter at Ringggold GA. in September, 1992. She was employed by Fentress industries as a seamstress in 1956 and continued to work there until moving to Muncie.
She developed a passion for quilting at an early age often telling stories of quilting with her mother and other family members. She loved to share the story of when she would make the stitches too large and her mother would make her take them out and do it all over. She also shared her love of quilting with others joining the ladies of New Hope Church "Quilting Bees" to make lap quilts for the elderly. Her greatest passion was her family and taking care of all their needs.
Surviving Georgia are her husband, children, Judy (Kent) Smith, sons, Danny (Ava) Jones, Roger (Denise) Jones, step-son Jerry (Brook) Ledbetter Jr.; siblings, Byron Ledbetter, Dean Copley, Joe Ledbetter, Betty Peavyhouse, Linda Jones, Bernice (Bill) Storie, Jack (Bonnie) Ledbetter; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. There are many nieces, nephews and extended family who will miss Georgia.
Her parents and brothers, Roy Ray Ledbetter Jr. and Willie Nile Ledbetter preceded her in passing.
Funeral services will be held at Parson Mortuary, 801 W, Adams Street, Muncie, on Tuesday September 15 at 10:00 am with Pastors Jim Southerland, Steve Clemens and Austin Line officiating. Burial will follow at Beech Grove Cemetery in Muncie. Friends may call from 3-7 on Monday September 14, 2020 and Tuesday from 9:00 am until the time of the service at Parson Mortuary.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Dunn, Becky and Chuck for care provided to Georgia. She was a supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and would ask that memorials be sent to that Charity in her name.
Online condolences will be received by the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
.