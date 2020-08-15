Georgia M. Batten
Hartford City - Georgia M. Batten, 90, passed away at 9:53 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at her residence of non-Covid-19 related illness.
She was born in Pennville on October 27, 1929 to George A. Taylor and Letha Opal (Nuckols) Taylor. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Georgia graduated from Pennville High School in 1947 and attended Taylor University. She married Henry A. Batten on June 26, 1955 in Millgrove at the Methodist Church.
Georgia and Henry spent many years owning and operating Batten Paint Store uptown in Hartford City.
She was a dedicated and loving wife and mother, she truly treasured her daughters and the time she spent raising them. She especially loved her role as grandma. She was a very good cook and loved to share her cooking and baking with others.
Georgia loved the Lord and was a member of Union Chapel Church in Muncie and before that she had attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Hartford City for over 45 years. She spent 39 years as the President of Missionary Society for the First Church of the Nazarene.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Henry A. Batten of Hartford City; daughters, Becky (husband, Curt) Hoover of Hartford City and Melinda (husband, Phil) Collier of Tippecanoe, IN; grandchildren, Devin (wife, Ashley) Hoover, Drake Hoover, Darci (husband, Bob) Freds, Sarah (husband, Seth) Ewoldt and Caleb Collier; great-grandchildren, Finn Hoover, Maverick Hoover, Lu Lu Hoover, Reed Hoover, Huckston Freds, Shawn Ewoldt, Sage Ewoldt and Samuel Ewoldt; sister, Barbara S. Beeks of Warren; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her brother, Virgil E. Taylor.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City, with Rev. Brian Beeks officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hill Cemetery in Pennville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.
Memorials may be made to Taylor University, 236 W. Reade Ave., Upland, IN 46989-1001
