Georgia Mae Wheatley
Georgia Mae Wheatley

Georgia Mae Wheatley, age 89, peacefully transitioned from this life October 4, 2020, at the Morrison Woods Health Campus. Born Georgia Mae Powers in Como, Mississippi, August 23, 1931, to Earnest Powers and Johnie Will Robinson.

There will be a Celebration of Life, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 PM, with calling hours at 11:00 AM, at The Church of The Living God, located at 1120 E. Washington St., Muncie, IN, 47305, where she served as one of the oldest church mothers and was known for her "Butter Cakes and Fried Pies".

Her final care has been entrusted to Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, IN. Pastor Kevin Woodgett D.D. officiating.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
