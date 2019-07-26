Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Gerald Cargile


1939 - 2019
Muncie - Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Cargile, 80, unexpectedly succumbed to illness on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital. Jerry was born on February 24, 1939 in Rockholds, KY to the late Delmar and Marie (Helton) Cargile. Jerry attended Muncie schools and graduated from Central High School in 1957. He attended Ball State University and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Jerry married Joann Perkins on October 3, 1964 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He retired from Westinghouse/ABB in 1996 where he had worked for 30+ years. He was an avid magician and owned and operated a magic and costume shop in downtown Muncie in the early 80's.

Jerry is survived by, in addition to his wife, Joann; Sons, John (Damian Rosales) Cargile of St. Louis, MO and Joe Cargile of Muncie; Daughter, Angie Cargile (partner Alan McLin) of Muncie; Grandchildren; Kaley Cargile of Kalamazoo, MI, Miranda Cargile of Muncie, Megan McLin of Muncie and Zachary Cargile of Muncie; Great-grandchild, Cora Grace Cargile of Muncie; His beloved grand-dog, Sophie, of Muncie, and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins

Per Jerry's wishes, he was cremated and no services will be held.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on July 26, 2019
