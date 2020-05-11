Services
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home
259 N. Main St
Upland, IN 46989
(765) 998-2101
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home
259 N. Main St
Upland, IN 46989
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home
259 N. Main St
Upland, IN 46989
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home
259 N. Main St
Upland, IN 46989
Resources
Gerald K. Richards

Upland - Gerald K. Richards, 77, of Upland, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Marion General Hospital. He was born June 29, 1942, in Gaston, Indiana the son of the late William A. and Irene E. (Smith) Richards.

Gerald was a graduate of Summitville High School with the class of 1960; after high school he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

Even though he never married, he enjoyed being with his family; not having children of his own, his nephews became his children. As a farmer and construction worker by trade, he was always helping others and enjoyed visiting with his neighbors, going to nursing homes and visiting his friends. He was a member of the Lions Club for 43 years, previously as a member of the Gaston Lions Club, but most recently was a member of the Matthews Lions Club, where he especially enjoyed serving in the Frosted Malt Trailer at festivals. He was involved with the Habitat for Humanity in Marion, and was formerly employed at Home Depot, Marion.

Survivors include three sisters: Mary Ethel Baker, Gas City; Carol Stroup, Matthews; and Nancy (John) Dumpert, Gaston; a brother: Wayne (Betty) Richards, Gaston; six nephews: Tony (Julia) Baker; Jim (Kellie) Dumpert; Rod Stroup; Rich (Melanie) Stroup; Kenny (Sara) Dumpert; and Brad (Megan) Richards; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a niece: Diana K. Baker; and two nephews: Dennis Baker and Bryan Richards.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St. Upland, IN, where the visitation will be held from 4-8 pm, Thursday, May 14, 2020. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, May 15, 2020, at the funeral home with an hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Michael Osborne will be officiating and burial with Military Rites will follow in the Matthews Cemetery, Matthews.

The family would encourage those that are not comfortable attending the visitation or funeral to leave a memory or condolence online at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Matthews Lions Club, P.O. Box 55, Matthews, Indiana, 46957.
Published in The Star Press from May 11 to May 13, 2020
