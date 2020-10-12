Gerald Lee Brewer
Gerald Lee Brewer, formerly of Muncie, passed away on October 9th, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family.
Gerald was born on December 5th, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to Kenneth E. and Evelyn M. (Buffin) Brewer. He attended Selma schools, grades one through twelve, and graduated in 1956. He spent his working career in the Muncie area. Like his father and his brothers, trucking was a big part of his life. He drove for Indiana Refrigerator Lines, Sam Pugh Trucking, Lee Thornburg Trucking, Sid Rayburn Trucking, Fred Stewart Trucking, as well as independently prior to his full retirement. Many in the Muncie area will remember him as the longtime manager of Ross Hardware on Hoyt Avenue.
Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years and mother of his children, Beverly, in 1990; and by his wife of 23 years, Karen, in 2019. Also preceding him were his parents and two brothers, Richard and Larry.
Survivors include his daughters: Rhonda (Jeff) Luce of Hendersonville, NC, and Julie (Troy) Thompson of Sebring, FL; his son, John K. Brewer (Wendy) of Muncie; two stepsons: Russell Love of Pensacola, FL and Kevin Todd Love of Muncie; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, two brothers: Eugene of Yorktown and Jerry of Selma; and two sisters: Carolyn (Bill) Dalton of Selma, and Linda Brewer of Yorktown.
Gerald loved his family over all else, especially those "grandbabies" and was a major NASCAR fan.
Rhonda, Julie, and John would like to thank Hospice of Cumberland County for their care and compassion over these past weeks and an extraordinary neighbor, Cheryl Strang, whose willingness to check in on our Dad enabled him to remain in in his own home for the past 18 months.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 16th at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with the Reverend Isaac Miller officiating. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
