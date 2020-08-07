1/1
Geraldine C. Minnick
Geraldine C. Minnick

Selma - Geraldine C. Minnick, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 202 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born in North Liberty, Indiana on November 30, 1930, the daughter of Edwin and Geraldine (Ducat) Buell and graduated from Rowling Prairie High School in Laporte.

Geraldine later graduated from Ball Memorial Nursing School and retired from Ball Memorial Hospital as Head Psychiatric Nurse.

Survivors include her son, Andrew Fiscus; a brother, Lawrence Buell; along with several grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Minnick in 2001; three sons, Steven Fiscus, Tony Fiscus and Dennis Fiscus; and her parents.

A private graveside service will be held at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
