Gerry Kirtz Sr.
Gerry Kirtz Sr.

Surrounded by family, Gerry, 76, was peacefully called home to glory on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on August 11, 1943, to Edward and Luvenia Kirtz. He attended Muncie community schools and graduated from Muncie Central High School. He was a proud local Golden Gloves champion, National Guard reservist, ordained minister, and later joined General Motors, where he retired. Upon his retirement, he moved out west to be among the sunshine, mountains and palm trees.

He enjoyed Sunday sermons in his home among family, and had a love for Doo Wop, westerns, old black and white films and scenic drives through the countryside.

He is survived by his wife, Ivory Kirtz (Balfour) and their four children, Gerry Kirtz Jr., Debra (Kendall) McGee, Jerry Kirtz and Ronda Kirtz, whom he adored.

He is also survived by his siblings, Loretta (Melvin) McDonald, Buddy (Phyllis) Kirtz, Molay Kirtz, Carlton (Darlene) Kirtz, and Gregory (Marilyn) Kirtz. Twelve (12) grand kids, William, Shevannah, Brandon, Martika, Brian, Desiree, Raquael, Byron, Anthony, Andrew, Isabella and Alexander. Nine (9) great grand kids and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his Mother Luvenia Kirtz (Ballou) and Father Edward Kirtz, brothers Larry Gene Kirtz, Rolland Kirtz and Jerry H. Kirtz.

The family will have a private memorial in Nevada handled through Palm Mortuary, and a public memorial in Indiana, date to be determined.

Expressions of sympathy and warm memories are welcomed on his FB page, Ivory Kirtz and also may be shared at www.palmnorthwest.com.




Published in The Star Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
0 entries
